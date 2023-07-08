Aston Villa’s interest in signing Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has not progressed this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

McKennie spent the latter half of last season on loan at Leeds United and was part of the team that got relegated from the Premier League.

The midfielder’s performances did not cover him with glory during his time at Leeds but he has still been linked with a return to the Premier League.

Juventus are keen to sell him this summer and Aston Villa have been linked with an interest in getting their hands on the American.

But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Aston Villa’s potential pursuit of the midfielder has stalled for the moment.

There is nothing imminent about Aston Villa signing McKennie at this stage of the transfer window.

They are yet to table a bid for him and the Villans are now considering their options in the market.

Unai Emery has already signed Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres this summer as part of his plans to strengthen their squad.

The Aston Villa boss is expected to try and bring in more players but it remains to be seen whether one of them will be McKennie.