Swansea City star Joel Piroe, who is also a target for Leeds United, is on the transfer shortlist of Atalanta, according to Wales Online.

The 23-year-old centre-forward joined Swansea in summer of 2021 from PSV Eindhoven.

Last season, Piroe scored 19 goals in 43 league appearances for the Wales outfit and has drawn interest from several clubs.

Leicester City and Leeds are particularly keen on Piroe, who has entered the final year of his contract with Swansea.

Piroe is top of Leeds’ list of attacking targets and the Whites are aware that they are set to face stiff competition for his signature.

It has been claimed that Italian outlet Atalanta have joined the hunt for the centre-forward as he is also rated highly by the Bergamo club.

Piroe has featured 92 times in Swansea colours and has registered 44 goals with eight assists.

The Wales outfit have yet to receive any bid from Leeds and it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the 23-year-old.