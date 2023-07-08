Former Tottenham Hotspur coach Cristian Stellini is of the view that Spurs star Tanguy Ndombele has massive talent, but needs to mature in terms of his character.

The 26-year-old midfielder joined Tottenham in the summer of 2019 on a big-money move from Lyon, but since arriving, Ndombele has failed to justify his hefty price tag.

Last season, Spurs sent him on loan to Napoli, where he played a bit part role as the Italian giants clinched the Serie A title.

Stellini, who saw Ndombele closely during his time with Tottenham, believes that the midfielder is full of talent with brilliant technical abilities.

However, the former Spurs coach is of the view that the Tottenham star needs too much pampering to perform well and issued a warning to the midfielder that he has to develop his maturity in terms of his character as he is no longer a young player.

“On a technical level and in terms of explosive strength, he is pure talent”, Stellini said via CalcioNapoli24.

“Perhaps, he needs to feel pampered too much.

“He will have to mature in terms of character.

“In fact, if you follow him, he demonstrates that he can guarantee a certain type of response.

“Otherwise, left to himself, he tends to get lost.

“By now, he is twenty-five years old; he is no longer young and it is necessary to take a certain type of path.”

Ndombele has returned to Spurs after his loan spell with Napoli and it has been suggested that Ange Postecoglou will take a look at him during pre-season before making a decision on his future.