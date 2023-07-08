Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen is close to finalising a move to join Roma on loan this summer, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Roma already have a deal in place to sign Diego Llorente on loan from Leeds again with an obligation to buy based on the player featuring in 50 per cent of their matches.

The Serie A giants have had their eyes on Kristensen as well and talks have been ongoing between the two clubs.

Roma have been trying to agree on a similar loan deal as Llorente and the talks are now claimed to be in the final stage.

It has been claimed that the two clubs are now close to working out a deal for the right-back to move to Roma.

Kristensen has been keen to move on from Leeds this summer as he does not want to play in the Championship.

Leeds are also ready to shift him off their wage bill as they seek to strengthen their squad under new manager Daniel Farke.

The negotiations have reached an advanced stage and Kristensen is expected to complete a move to Roma on loan soon.