Union Berlin are set to finalise the signing of Brenden Aaronson on loan from Leeds United in the coming days.

Aaronson was a big money signing for Leeds last summer, joining the club from Red Bull Salzburg, but he struggled to make his presence felt in the Premier League.

A key criticism levelled at the American was that he was too lightweight for the English top flight and the midfielder contributed with just one goal in 36 league outings as Leeds were relegated.

He is now being offloaded to German side Union Berlin, where he will play on loan next term.

The deal is in its final stages and will be completed in the coming days, according to Sky Deutschland.

Aaronson’s move is a simple loan switch and does not contain an option for Union Berlin to keep him on a permanent basis.

Union Berlin finished fourth in the Bundesliga last term and Aaronson will have the chance to play Champions League football for the club.

Leeds handed Aaronson a five-year deal when they signed him for a fee in the region of £25m.