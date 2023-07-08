Manchester United and Inter are scheduled for a fresh round of talks today for Andre Onana and a deal for the goalkeeper’s move to Old Trafford could be finalised by the end of the day.

Onana is getting close to a move to Manchester United and met officials from the Premier League giants in Amsterdam on Friday.

The goalkeeper has been asked to prepare for a transfer to Manchester United as the club close in on an agreement with Inter for his signature.

They have had two bids rejected but talks are ongoing between the two clubs for a deal worth £47m this summer.

And according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the two clubs are set to hold more negotiations today for the transfer of the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

Manchester United and Inter will meet to discuss the details of the agreement for Onana’s transfer.

If talks go according to plan, it has been claimed that the final agreement could be in place by the end of the day.

The 27-year-old has emerged as Erik ten Hag’s principal goalkeeping target as he seeks to bring in a new number one.

Onana is up for the move and has already agreed personal terms on a contract with the Red Devils.