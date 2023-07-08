Manchester United are still monitoring Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane’s situation amid strong interest from Bayern Munich in the forward, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are in the market for a striker and Kane is someone who is admired by Erik ten Hag.

Kane has a year left on his contract, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s insistence on keeping him has made Manchester United turn their eyes elsewhere.

Manchester United are heavily linked with Atalanta’s young striker Rasmus Hojlund and they are expected to submit a new offer for the Norwegian.

Despite the Red Devils’ interest in Hojlund, it has been claimed that the Old Trafford outfit are still monitoring Kane’s situation at Spurs in the hope that Levy changes his mind in the future.

Bayern Munich are also keen on signing the English international this summer and are pushing for a move.

The German giants’ initial bid of £65m was promptly rejected by Tottenham and Bayern Munich want Kane to push Spurs for a move.

Kane has shown no sign of extending his contract with Tottenham and they run the risk of losing the player on a free transfer next summer.

It remains to be seen if Levy changes his mind and if Manchester United will be able to come up with an offer lucrative enough to convince Spurs to sell Kane to them.