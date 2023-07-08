Newcastle United will submit a formal offer for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes next week as they look to snap him up.

Eddie Howe wants to add Barnes to the ranks at Newcastle and the club are backing him in his desire.

Leicester are prepared to cash in on Barnes following relegation to the Championship and he has drawn interest from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Newcastle are now moving for the winger and, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, will submit a formal offer to Leicester next week.

The Magpies will hope that their proposal is enough for convince Leicester to accept and then speedily conclude the transfer.

It is suggested that Newcastle are optimistic they will be able to sign Barnes.

The wide man played in both Leicester’s meetings with Newcastle last season, but was unable to find the back of the net or provide an assist.

He has come up against the Magpies nine times in total, scoring twice and emerging on the winning side on four occasions.