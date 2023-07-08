Inter Milan are prepared to offer a contract to Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris this summer, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

With Andre Onana likely to move to Manchester United, Inter are in the market for goalkeepers in the ongoing transfer window.

Shakhtar Donetsk’s Anatoliy Trubin is their top target but as Samir Handanovic is out of contract, Inter are in the market for an experienced goalkeeper as well.

Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer is an option but Inter are also interested in getting their hands on Lloris this summer.

It has been claimed that the Serie A giants are ready to offer the veteran Frenchman a two-year contract.

Lloris has a year left on his contract with Spurs but he has been linked with a move away from the north London club.

Spurs have signed Guglielmo Vicario this summer as the long-term replacement for Lloris.

Inter have a concrete interest in the Frenchman and are prepared to offer him a contract to move to the San Siro.