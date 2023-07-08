Roma’s sporting director Tiago Pinto has explained why the Giallorossi are delighted to have been able to sign Diego Llorente from Leeds United on another loan deal.

Leeds sent the 29-year-old centre-back on loan to Roma in the second half of last season, where he made a total of 12 appearances and helped the Giallorossi reach the Europa League final.

Llorente made a positive impact on Roma during his loan spell and Leeds have agreed a loan deal, including an obligation to buy option based appearances, with the Italians for next term.

Pinto revealed that Llorente impressed Roma with his ability to quickly settle in despite arriving midway through the season and added that the Leeds star was able to meet their expectations last term.

The Giallorossi director of football admitted that they are excited to get him back on loan again and believes that Llorente’s international experience will be crucial to Roma.

“Despite arriving halfway through the season, Diego needed very little time to get fully settled into the dressing room and meet the expectations that we had for him on the pitch”, Pinto told Roma’s official site.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to be able to keep calling upon his attributes and his wealth of international experience.”

Llorente has made 59 appearances for Leeds so far and will be hoping to establish himself in Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up to seal a permanent move to Roma.