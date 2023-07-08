Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach star Ko Itakura amid interest from Serie A giants Napoli in the defender.

The 26-year-old Japanese centre-back joined Borussia Monchengladbach last summer from Manchester City on a four-year deal.

Last season, Itakura was a regular in the starting line-up for the German outfit and also represented Japan in the 2022 World Cup.

His performances with Gladbach have drawn interest from Italian champions Napoli, who consider him a replacement for their outgoing centre-back Kim Min-jae.

Tottenham are also in the market for a centre-back and several players have been linked with the London outfit.

Now it has been claimed that Spurs are also interested in the Japanese international and they are set to provide competition to Napoli for Itakura’s signature, according to Sky Deutschland.

Itakura is also open to a move this summer, but with three more years remaining on his contract, it is unclear whether Gladbach will let him leave.

Tottenham are also linked with Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba in the ongoing transfer window.