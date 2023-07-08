West Ham United have no interest in signing Divock Origi as part of a potential deal for Gianluca Scamacca to move to AC Milan this summer.

Scamacca is keen on a return to Italy after a difficult first season at West Ham and wants to move on from the Hammers.

Roma have identified him as their priority target but they are waiting for West Ham to agree to loan the forward out this summer.

AC Milan are also interested in the striker and they recently offered Origi to West Ham as part of a deal.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the Hammers have no interest in signing the Belgian.

David Moyes is looking for additions and signing a striker will become a priority if Scamacca leaves.

However, Origi is not a player the West Ham boss is looking for and such a deal is a non-starter for the Hammers.

AC Milan are also keen on signing Scamacca on loan but for the moment, West Ham are not opening up to the idea yet.