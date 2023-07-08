Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has revealed that he experienced goosebumps when he saw Arda Guler’s performance in the Turkish Cup final.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder featured 35 times for Fenerbahce last season and helped them win the Turkish Cup.

Guler was the subject of interest from several European giants this summer, but Spanish outfit Real Madrid managed to win the race for the midfielder.

Hull City’s Turkish owner, Acun Ilicali, recently claimed that Hull City would have been the preferred destination for Guler if the club were in the Premier League.

Tigers boss Rosenior hailed Guler as an incredible talent and believes that the Real Madrid new boy has world-class abilities in his tank.

The Hull City boss also added that Guler’s performance against Basaksehir, where he provided an assist in Fenerbahce’s 2-0 win, gave him goosebumps.

“I watched Arda Guler in the Turkish Cup final against Basaksehir and what I saw gave me goosebumps”, Rosenior was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Skorer.

“He is an incredible player.

“His technical ability and game intelligence are world-class.”

Now all eyes will be on Guler, who will ply his trade at Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti next season.