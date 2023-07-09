Atalanta do not have an agreement in place to sign Everton target El Bilal Toure, despite claims to the contrary, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Toure has stood out for Almeria and is now a man in demand in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Everton boss Sean Dyche is desperate to add firepower to the ranks ahead of next season and his eyes have been drawn to Toure.

Serie A side Atalanta are making moves to land Toure though and it has been claimed in some quarters that they have a deal in place.

However, that talk is wide of the mark and though Atalanta do want the forward, they have not agreed a fee with Almeria and have not yet placed a bid.

A potential deal to take Toure to Italy is still in its early stages.

The former Reims man hit the back of the net seven times in 21 La Liga outings for Almeria last season and notably struck against both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Toure, a Mali international, is locked down on a contract with Almeria which is due to run until the summer of 2028.