Borussia Dortmund are interested in Juventus star and Aston Villa target Weston McKennie, but they are not in advanced negotiations for the midfielder.

Last season, the 24-year-old USA international joined Leeds United in the January transfer window from Juventus.

Juventus inserted an obligation to buy clause in his contract in the event of Leeds’ survival.

Following Leeds’ relegation, McKennie returned to Juventus at the end of his loan spell and the Italian outfit want to offload him this summer.

Aston Villa are in the Europa Conference League this season and Villa boss Unai Emery wants to introduce depth in his midfield.

The Midlands outfit failed to sign McKennie in the January transfer window and it has been suggested that Aston Villa have retained their interest in the midfielder.

However, Aston Villa have been suggested to be set to receive competition from Borussia Dortmund, who are credited with an interest in the midfielder.

However, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve.com, despite interest in the player, Dortmund are not in advanced negotiations for McKennie.

Now it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa will make a move for the Juventus midfielder to secure his signature.