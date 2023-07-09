Blackburn Rovers are hoping that Sunderland defender Danny Batth pushes to leave the Stadium of Light, leading to a cheap exit, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Batth is now inside the final 12 months of his contract at Sunderland and it is suggested that due to his age he will not be getting an extension.

The centre-back is wanted by Blackburn, where boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has stressed the importance of adding to his defensive options with experience.

Blackburn want Batth on a low-cost deal though and are looking for him to push to leave Sunderland.

And if Black Cats manager Tony Mowbray decides that Batth will not command regular game time next term, Blackburn feel he could be allowed to go cheaply.

Rotherham United also hold an interest in the defender.

However, the Millers are claimed to be unlikely to be able to compete for Batth’s signature due to the wages the player will require.

Batth, 32, joined Sunderland following a spell at Stoke City and made 40 appearances in the Championship for the Black Cats last term.