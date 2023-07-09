Ex-Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has explained how highly he rates Rangers new boy Cyriel Dessers and stressed that his qualities are everything that a modern striker needs.

Following a prolonged pursuit by Rangers manager Michael Beale, Dessers officially completed his transfer to the club, with a reported fee of £4m involved in the deal.

Dessers, who completed his move to Ibrox from Cremonese, showcased his abilities in Serie A last season, where he featured in 26 matches and contributed six goals along with two assists.

Rohr holds the view that Dessers is an exceptional all-round striker who perfectly aligns with the demands of the modern game.

Having given Dessers his international debut for the Super Eagles, Rohr believes that the attacker has impressive physical attributes, highlighting his strength, speed and remarkable ability to score goals with both feet.

“Cyriel Dessers is an all-round striker and a player who is perfect for the modern game”, was quoted as saying by the Daily Record.

“He is very mobile around the pitch and he’s very fast.

“He is strong and powerful in the air, comfortable on the ball and can score goals with both feet.

“He is a very disciplined player too.

“He will go on to become an important player for Nigeria.”

Ahead of the Gers’ inaugural match in the new season of the Scottish Premiership against Kilmarnock, Dessers has inked a four-year contract with Beale’s side, keeping him at the club until June 2027.