Ange Postecoglou has revealed that he wants his Tottenham Hotspur players not to get trapped by the history of the club and expectations of the fanbase.

Tottenham finished eighth last season in the Premier League and they are out of European competition in the upcoming season.

Spurs have appointed former Celtic boss Postecoglou as their new manager and the Australian has a tough task at hand to make the north London outfit competitive again.

The Tottenham boss revealed that he wants his Spurs players to keep their minds open and not get stuck in the club’s past and the huge expectations of the supporters.

Postecoglou stated that Tottenham are going to take a new road under his management and hinted that during the transition they might get derailed sometimes, but their end goal will remain intact.

“Just about being open-minded and not bogged down by expectation and history”, Postecoglou, asked about what message he has for the players, said at a press conference.

“We are going to go down a different road.

“Not because it’s better, just because it’s me and that’s what I do.

“It won’t change where we’re heading, it might derail it for a little bit although I won’t allow it to be for long and it’s about who wants to get on this train so we can get to our destination.”

Tottenham have already signed three players in the ongoing transfer window and they are actively in the market for a centre-back.