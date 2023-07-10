Manchester United will actively pursue replacements for Harry Maguire and Fred should they depart the club, according to Sky Sports.

Under Dutch manager Erik ten Hag, Manchester United achieved a commendable third-place finish in the Premier League last season.

Maguire, the Red Devils’ world record signing for a defender, made the move to Manchester United from Leicester City in August 2019, for a hefty price of £80m.

With pre-season approaching, the English defender, who started just 16 games in the Premier League last season, is expected to hold discussions with Erik ten Hag regarding his future at the club.

The discussions will focus on how he fits into the manager’s plans going forward, despite being under contract until June 2025.

Manchester United are also actively looking to generate funds during the transfer window by considering the sale of Fred, who they signed in July 2018.

Fred, who made 35 appearances in the Premier League last season, contributed two goals and two assists for the English giants.

However, with only a year remaining on his contract, Ten Hag’s side may consider his potential departure during the current transfer window.

Fulham have shown interest in the Brazilian midfielder, and Manchester United will be seeking potential replacements such as Moroccan star Sofiyan Amrabat from Fiorentina, among other potential targets.