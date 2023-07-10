Manor Solomon has completed his medical with Tottenham Hotspur and he will sign his contract with the London outfit on Tuesday, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old winger is set to become Ange Postecoglou’s third summer signing as he reshapes the Spurs squad.

Solomon was on loan at Fulham the previous season and managed to impress the Spurs recruitment team with his performances.

Tottenham agreed personal terms with Solomon early in July with the help of Israeli super agent Pini Zahavi.

And the player has passed his medical with Tottenham Hotspur without any issues.

Now it has been claimed that the Israeli international is set to pen a deal with Spurs on Tuesday.

Solomon missed a significant part of last season due to a knee injury and scored four goals in 19 appearances for the Cottagers.

And all eyes will be on Solomon to see whether he will be able to impress Postecoglou in pre-season to earn a place in his starting line-up during Tottenham’s season opener against Brentford on 13th August.