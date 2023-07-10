Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is unwilling to be drawn on whether Tanguy Ndombele will stay at the club this summer.

Ndombele spent last season on loan at Napoli and played a part in helping the club to clinch the Italian title.

He has now returned to Tottenham and his future is under the scanner due to having failed to make an impact since a big money switch to north London.

It has been suggested that Postecoglou wants to take a close look at Ndombele before deciding on his future, but the Australian has admitted the player may just want to go elsewhere anyway.

He is pleased to see Ndombele back at the club though and is keen to see he has been working well.

“Tanguy has been good. He’s been working hard in training as they all have because they’ve got no choice!” Postecoglou told a press conference.

“I take things as I see them. He was part of a Serie A-winning side last season and he’s been working well.

“Within that context I’m pleased to have him here and part of the group.

“What that means for the long-term we’ll see. Maybe he won’t want to be part of things.”

Ndombele made 30 appearances for Napoli in Serie A over the course of last season, but his outings only spanned 792 minutes of football.