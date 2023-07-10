Napoli are in advanced negotiations with Borussia Monchengladbach for Tottenham Hotspur target Ko Itakura as they look to snap up the Japan defender.

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu wants to strengthen his side’s defence and for that, he wants to bring in a centre-back.

Spurs could also lose centre-backs, such as Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga, and it has been claimed in Germany that Itakura is on the club’s radar.

The Japanese centre-back’s performances for Gladbach and his national team in the 2022 World Cup have drawn attention from Spurs.

However, Tottenham are not the only team in the race for Itakura, as Italian giants Napoli are also keen on landing him this summer.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the negotiations for Itakura between Napoli and Gladbach have entered advanced stages.

The Italian outfit have offered €12m for the defender, but Gladbach want €15m for Itakura.

Tottenham have yet to submit an official bid for the player and it remains to be seen whether they try to hijack the deal to bring Itakura to north London this summer.