Portsmouth are not considering making a move for Chelsea’s outgoing star Malik Mothersille as they are unsure about him fitting in, according to The News.

The 19-year-old centre forward joined Chelsea from Leyton Orient in the summer of 2020.

Last season, Mothersille made a total of 21 appearances for Chelsea’s development side and scored eight goals while providing three assists.

His deal with Chelsea expired at the end of June and he has a new offer from the Blues on the table.

Mothersille’s performances last season have drawn the attention of League One outfit Portsmouth, who are determined to push for promotion next season under John Mousinho.

However, it has been claimed that, despite their knowledge of the forward, Pompey have decided against making a move for Mothersille.

It is suggested that Portsmouth are unsure about the teenager being able to fit into their squad due to his profile and temperament.

The young striker is also drawing attention from several English clubs and European outfits.

Portsmouth are still linked with host of players and they want to bring a centre-back in this summer.