Tottenham Hotspur held talks with Edmond Tapsoba’s representatives this weekend which have been described as constructive.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are working hard to bring in another centre-back and Tapsoba, along with Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven, is on their radar.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Tapsoba is their primary target, but they will hold discussions over both players over the course of the week.

They held talks with Tapsoba’s representatives this weekend in London, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, and they are described as having been constructive.

The discussions progressed significantly, with Tapsoba’s potential salary at Tottenham being raised.

With the talks having progressed, it is suggested that Tottenham will soon speak to Leverkusen to try to agree a fee.

The Bundesliga club are expected to want €30m in order to let Tapsoba head to north London.

While there remain issues to address within the talks between Tapsoba and Spurs, there is a good feeling between the Premier League side and the player’s representatives.