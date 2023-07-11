Besiktas coach Senol Gunes has told the club to bring in Southampton defender Lyanco and they are trying to deliver for him.

Saints, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are staring at the prospect of an exodus this summer as players seek to avoid Championship football or rekindle their careers.

Key stars such as Kyle Walker-Peters, Romeo Lavia and James Ward Prowse have all been linked with leaving, along with fringe players including Paul Onuachu.

Lyanco could be a departure, with Besiktas coach Gunes having told the club to sign him, according to Turkish broadcaster TRT Spor.

Besiktas might have to part ways with Romain Saiss this summer and Gunes sees Lyanco as an automatic replacement.

The Turkish side are now holding talks with Southampton to try to find an agreement and deliver for their coach.

Lyanco has a contract with Saints that runs until the summer of 2025.

He has been with Southampton since 2021 and has managed 48 appearances for the club, 30 of which came last season.