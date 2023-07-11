Everton have rekindled their interest in Sweden and Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga as they explore adding to Sean Dyche’s squad and are prepared to act quickly.

The Toffees narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League last season and Dyche is aware of the need to strengthen the squad.

Increasing Everton’s attacking options, with the team having struggled for goals last term, is a priority and the club’s eyes have been drawn to another north west club.

Everton were keen on Manchester United’s Sweden international winger Elanga in January, but could not get a deal done.

Now Everton are again interested in Elanga, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

It is suggested that Elanga could depart Manchester United this summer as he seeks more game time.

Everton are claimed to be ready to move quickly to sign Elanga and will hope to take advantage of the player’s frustration at a lack of minutes.

Elanga, born in Malmo, Sweden, came through the youth set-up at Manchester United and has been capped 12 times by his country.

He is looking to make sure he is playing more regularly in the upcoming season.