Marseille are pushing ahead with a swoop to snap up Everton target Iliman Ndiaye from Sheffield United, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sheffield United are watching their spending closely this summer, despite having won promotion to the Premier League and are also expected to see departures.

Ndiaye could well exit Bramall Lane and is of interested to Sean Dyche’s Everton and several other top flight sides.

Marseille though are making the running for Ndiaye and the deal is claimed to be very much on as the French outfit look to sign him.

Ndiaye is attracted to the idea of moving to Marseille, who have qualified for the Champions League, and an agreement on personal terms is close.

Once Marseille do agree personal terms, then they will negotiate with Sheffield United over a fee.

The 23-year-old France born attacker scored 14 league goals for Sheffield United last season to help the side win promotion to the Premier League.

Eleven assists were also provided in the Championship as he further underlined his reputation as a promising talent.

It remains to be seen if Marseille can reach an agreement with Sheffield United for Ndiaye in the coming days and weeks and whether Everton look to insert themselves into the process.