Peterborough United staff member Phil Adlam has hailed the wonderful training facilities available at Leicester City following his side’s behind closed doors friendly against the Foxes.

The 2015/16 Premier League champions are preparing for life in the Championship for the first time since getting promoted in 2014.

While the start of the season is still some distance away, the Foxes have started preparing for the new season.

Posh continued their pre-season programme with a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at the Foxes’ state-of-the-art training complex earlier today, thanks to goals from Kwame Poku and Joe Tomlinson. Report, reaction, highlights and photos to follow.#pufc pic.twitter.com/Chwhh44mQ3 — Peterborough United (@theposh) July 11, 2023

Part of their preparations were their behind closed doors friendly against League One side Peterborough United on Tuesday.

Peterborough United staff member Phil Adam, who was in attendance at the match, was overwhelmed by the facilities available there.

“What a wonderful training facility Leicester City have”, Adlam tweeted.

“Was wonderful to be there earlier. Great competitive game against a very strong Leicester side.

“Absolutely pelted it down with rain as well.”

In the match that resulted in a 2-1 win for the visitors, new Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca gave outings to as many as 22 of his players.

New summer signings Harry Winks and Conor Coady both got chances to play for their new team.

The Foxes are scheduled to play Tottenham and Liverpool in two pre-season friendlies in Thailand and Singapore, respectively, later this month.