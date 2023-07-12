Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen will have a medical with Roma over the weekend as he closes in on a move to the club.

The Whites are witnessing an exodus as a result of their relegation from the Premier League, with Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson and Diego Llorente all exiting on loan.

Now Kristensen, 26, is set to join Llorente at Roma and the move is on course to being completed.

The Danish defender will undergo a medical with Roma at the weekend, according to Sky Italia.

If Kristensen passes the medical without an issue then he will sign his loan contract and link up with Jose Mourinho’s squad on Monday.

The Portuguese is keen to have Kristensen training with the side next week.

Leeds only signed Kristensen last summer, from Red Bull Salzburg, but he could not help the Whites avoid a disastrous season and relegation to the Championship.

Roma are not believed to have an option to buy include in the loan deal, meaning Kristensen could be back at Elland Road next summer.