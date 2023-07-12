Bournemouth have failed with a bid to sign West Ham United target Alex Scott from Bristol City, according to talkSPORT.

Scott has turned heads with his accomplished performances in the Championship for the Robins and is a wanted man this summer.

Several Premier League clubs are admirers, including David Moyes’ West Ham, who are expected to sign midfielders to replace Declan Rice.

Bournemouth are the club to have made a firm move however and a bid of £15m has been sent to Bristol City.

The Championship side have rejected the bid as they feel it undervalues their midfield gem.

Bristol City are claimed to believe that Scott is worth a fee of £25m.

Despite the rejected bid, it is suggested that Bournemouth are now emerging as the front runners in the chase to snap up the midfielder.

But the ball is now firmly in the Cherries’ court to come back with another offer, or for one of Scott’s other suitors to improve on the bid which has just been rejected.