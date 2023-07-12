Napoli are interested in Tottenham Hotspur star and Aston Villa target Giovani Lo Celso and the Italian giants want to replicate last season’s Tanguy Ndombele loan structure to sign the Argentine.

The 27-year-old central midfielder is the subject of interest from several European outfits this summer.

Lo Celso has returned to north-London after the expiration of his loan spell with Villarreal and it has been suggested that he will not continue at Tottenham.

Spanish outfit Real Betis are keen on taking Lo Celso back to Spain this summer, with Aston Villa also interested in him.

Napoli have joined the race for the midfielder as midfielder Piotr Zielinski is expected to leave this summer

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they want a similar structure to the one they used last season to sign Ndombele.

The Italian giants are ready to take Lo Celso on loan with an option to buy and also want Tottenham to share the Argentine’s wages.

It has been suggested that Spurs are not interested in a loan deal and they want a permanent transfer.

And now it remains to be seen what lies ahead in the future for Lo Celso.