Everton would not be able to make an upfront payment to Leeds United to sign Willy Gnonto as they have financial fair play concerns, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The 19-year-old winger was one of the few positives for Leeds in the previous season and following the Whites’ relegation, Gnonto is attracting attention from a host of clubs.

Premier League outfits Everton and Aston Villa are keen on acquiring the services of the winger and there is also interest from several Italian clubs as well.

Gnonto has no relegation clause in his contract and his contract with Leeds expires at the end of June 2027.

It has been suggested Everton are preparing to submit a £22m offer to Leeds for the Italian international.

However, due to concerns about staying within financial fair play rules, it would not be possible for Everton to submit an upfront payment to Leeds for Gnonto.

With no relegation release clause in his contract, Leeds could drive a hard bargain for Gnonto and Everton not being able to pay a big portion of any fee up front could be an obstacle towards a deal.

It is also unclear if Gnonto would want to move to Goodison Park, with Everton having consistently been locked in a relegation battle in recent seasons.

Last season, the Italian made 27 appearances for the Whites in all competitions, scoring four goals while laying on four assists.