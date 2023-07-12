Lazio have not yet approached Wolves for Fabio Silva, but are looking to loan the wantaway Portuguese attacker from the Premier League club.

Wolves have offloaded players this summer in order to make sure they are meeting financial fair play regulations and are now not under pressure to sell.

Silva however wants to leave Wolves and is keen on finding the Molineux exit door.

Lazio are interested in signing Silva and want him on loan, but according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, they have not made a formal approach yet.

Wolves would rather sell Silva than let him leave on loan and have been seeking €25m.

But Silva is keen to depart Molineux, even if Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is looking to see where he could fit into his team.

Sevilla are also suitors of the Portuguese and have enquired about a potential deal with Wolves.

Silva joined Wolves in the summer of 2020 and has since been out on two different loan spells, at Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven.