Roma coach Jose Mourinho is keen to have Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen in training next week, it has been claimed in Italy.

Kristensen is closing in on the exit door at Leeds this summer and is set to move to Italy this summer.

Roma are set to take Kristensen to the Italian capital on a simple season-long loan agreement and he will find a familiar face in Diego Llorente.

A deal is more or less in place and Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto is trying to put the final touches to the agreement between the two clubs.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Mourinho is banking on the defender being in training with his Roma squad next week.

Roma are looking to wrap up the deal in the coming days and deliver another new signing to their coach this summer.

Kristensen joined Leeds last summer on a five-year deal but became part of a team that got relegated from the Premier League.

The defender has not been keen to play in the Championship and is now on the verge of a move to Serie A.