Galatasaray have stepped in to try to sign Brentford’s fringe striker Halil Dervisoglu this summer, it has been claimed in Turkey.

He joined the Bees in January 2020 and made only seven appearances for them in the second half of the season.

The Turkish forward has been sent away on multiple loan spells to get enough first-team minutes under his belt.

He spent last season with Burnley in the Championship, mostly as an unused substitute, making eleven appearances and scoring only once in the process.

Now, according to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun, Istanbul giants Galatasaray are interested in capturing Dervisoglu.

He spent half a season on loan with Galatasaray back in 2021 and went back to them at the beginning of the next season for a one-year loan.

Turkish giants Besiktas have also been in talks with the player’s camp and it has been suggested that his move to Black Eagles has broken down due to disagreements over salary.

It remains to be seen if the Lions will be able to strike a meaningful deal to snap up the out-of-favour Brentford man, who is unlikely to get significant playing time in Thomas Frank’s team in the upcoming season.