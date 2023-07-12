Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo is hoping that a loan spell with Union Berlin will help Whites star Brendan Aaronson find his form before returning to Elland Road next summer.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined Leeds last summer on a big money move from Red Bull Salzburg but failed to justify his price tag.

Following relegation, Leeds are offloading some of their high profile stars and Aaronson has been sent out on a season-long loan to Union Berlin this summer.

Dorigo admitted that when Aaronson first came in, everyone at Leeds was captivated by his initial performances, but he believes the midfielder failed to show his best as his form took a huge dip with the progression of last season.

The former Whites star is hoping that Aaronson will be able to find his form with Union Berlin so that he can return to Elland Road after his loan spell being stronger than before.

“I think there’s always a balance between the ones that you really want to keep, the ones that unfortunately will have to go and then you look at the financial side as well”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“So keeping that all on an even keel is what it’s all about.

“Now, those decisions, I think we won’t know the answer until the end of the season if they were the right ones, but clearly with the players [Koch, Llorente, Aaronson], it’s been frustrating.

“Certainly for Brenden Aaronson, when he started the campaign, we thought: ‘Wow, what a good player we’ve got here’, but unfortunately he just struggled, his form dipped and we didn’t really see the best of him.

“Hopefully he goes away and rejuvenates himself and gets back to what we know and what we saw early in the season.”

Last season, Aaronson featured 36 times for Leeds in the Premier League, scoring one goal and laying on three assists.