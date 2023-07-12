Huddersfield Town star Etienne Camara is set to join Italian outfit Udinese this summer in a permanent move.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder joined Huddersfield in the summer of 2020 from French outfit Angers.

Camara started last season as a regular in the starting line-up for the Terriers, but Neil Warnock’s appointment saw his game time become increasingly limited.

Warnock left him out of the matchday squad for Huddersfield’s last eight games in the Championship last season.

Now this summer, the French midfielder has drawn interest from Belgian outfit Anderlecht and Italian outfit Udinese.

And according to GOAL France, Udinese have managed to win the race for Camara and Huddersfield are set to receive a fee of €2m, including add-ons.

Camara is set to sign a five-year deal with the Italian outfit and ply his trade under Andrea Sottil.

Huddersfield are determined to bounce back from last season’s disappointments and they are focused on strengthening their side in the ongoing transfer window.

Camara though will not be part of their efforts as he heads to Italy.