West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca has revealed that he played most of last season with an injury and things could have been a lot worse for him.

Scamacca was one of West Ham’s big-money signings last summer but struggled to make a big mark in his first year in the Premier League.

He scored just eight times in all competitions and missed the last few months of the season after undergoing surgery.

However, the forward admitted that he played almost the entire season with that injury and only got surgery once it became impossible to continue in the same way.

He feels that he did not have a great season but admitted that it could have been worse because of the injury.

Scamacca told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: “Maybe people don’t know it but I played all season with a broken meniscus.

“Then at a certain point, it became impossible to continue and I ended up under the knife.

“Until March, I played 27 games and scored eight goals. It could have been better but also worse.”

However, Scamacca stressed that every West Ham player got great joy in the Europa Conference League and says winning it was their goal from the start of last season,

“The Conference League was a great source of joy for everyone, it was our passion from the beginning of the season.

“I didn’t play in the final against Fiorentina, it’s true, but of course, I feel the Conference League was mine, I scored three goals in seven games.”