Juventus are offering the services of Liverpool and Newcastle United target Federico Chiesa to various Premier League clubs, according to the Daily Mail.

The Italian giants Juventus faced a substantial 15-point deduction last season imposed by the Italian football federation due to accounting irregularities, which was later reduced to ten points.

With several former board members stepping away as a consequence of the tumultuous period, Juventus finished seventh in Serie A last season after the point deductions and failed to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

In light of Juventus’ failure to secure a Champions League spot for the upcoming season, they are actively seeking to sell players, including the likes of Chiesa, in order to improve their financial situation.

Chiesa, who initially joined Juventus on loan from Fiorentina in October 2020, officially transferred to the club in July 2022.

Juventus are entertaining offers for the 25-year-old winger, who is up for a possible sale this summer and has attracted interest from Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Newcastle.

Despite being under contract with Juventus until June 2025, the club are actively marketing him to Premier League clubs, believing that they will be willing to pay a suitable price for his services.

Following a tumultuous season, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is preparing to lead his team into their first Serie A match of the new season against Udinese.