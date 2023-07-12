Leeds United attacker Rodrigo Moreno is undergoing a medical ahead of joining Qatari side Al Rayyan this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Rodrigo was Leeds’ highest goalscorer last season but he could not do enough to keep them away from getting relegated from the Premier League.

He has been heavily linked with a move to Spain this summer but the forward is on his way to the Middle East.

The Spaniard is on the verge of completing a move to Qatari side Al Rayyan in the ongoing transfer window.

Rodrigo is being put through his paces in a medical ahead of his transfer to the Qatari side.

An agreement is in place between Leeds and Al Rayyan for his transfer and the last details are being worked upon.

The two clubs are drafting the paperwork and are looking to sort out all the necessary formalities in the coming hours.

Al Rayyan are keen to have everything in place for Rodrigo’s signing by the end of the day.

Rodrigo has not played his football below the first tier of a country since starting out at Real Madrid B as a youngster and that will not change now.