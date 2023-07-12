Liverpool are ready to immediately hold talks with Al Ettifaq if Jordan Henderson indicates he wants to join them, according to The Athletic.

Al Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard has set his sights on taking Henderson to the Saudi Pro League as an eye-catching signing.

The 33-year-old midfielder is being offered the chance to quadruple his salary if he accepts a switch to Saudi Arabia, with £700,000 a week on the table.

It is claimed he is leaning towards making the big money move, but Henderson still has two years left on his deal at Liverpool.

As such, Al Ettifaq would need to sit down with Liverpool and agree a fee for the midfielder.

Liverpool are ready to immediately open talks with Al Ettifaq if Henderson tells the club that he wants to make the move.

The Reds are in the process of revamping their midfield and selling Henderson could give boss Jurgen Klopp more cash to play with.

However, Klopp remains a huge admirer of the experienced midfielder and may be reluctant to lose his services this summer.