Newcastle United are hoping to wrap up an agreement for the signature of Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes before the squad fly out for their pre-season tour next week, according to the Northern Echo.

Following the big-money capture of Sandro Tonali, Newcastle are pushing to secure a deal for Barnes in the coming days.

Newcastle have made significant progress in talks over the last 48 hours and are now expected to work out a deal soon.

The Magpies are closing in on a deal that would see them pay a fee of £35m and another £5m in add-ons.

And it has been claimed that more talks are scheduled to take place over the next 48 hours as Newcastle push to get the deal done.

Newcastle are hopeful that an agreement will be in place for Barnes to travel to Tyneside to undergo a medical and sign a contract soon.

The Magpies want the winger in place before the squad fly out for their pre-season tour in the second half of next week.

Eddie Howe would like to integrate Barnes into his squad when they are in the United States as he looks for him to settle in quickly.