Newcastle United have been namechecked as suitors of Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadioglu, who is also a target for Italian giants Inter Milan.

The 23-year-old right-back is a regular starter for the Turkish outfit and is considered a key member of the squad.

Kadioglu has attracted interest from Serie A giants Inter Milan this summer and the Nerazzurri are keen on adding the player to their squad.

Newcastle are also in the transfer market for a right-back to provide adequate cover for Kieran Trippier in that position.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Newcastle have identified Fenerbahce’s Kadioglu as a potential candidate for that role.

Inter Milan have already submitted a €17.5m offer to the Turkish giants, but Fenerbahce want €20m for the player.

Last season, Kadioglu featured 32 times for Fenerbahce in the league, contributing five assists as well as netting three goals.

The right-back has three more years left on his contract and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will come up with an offer to take Kadioglu to St. James’ Park next season after being namechecked as suitors.