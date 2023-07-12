Newcastle United target Leonardo Bonucci has been given a clear message by his club Juventus, informing him that he will no longer be considered a starter next season.

The veteran defender has been deemed surplus to requirement at the Turin-based club and is being linked with a move away.

Bonucci has been subject to enquiries from Saudi Arabia but he is not convinced about a move to the Middle East.

The prospect of a move to England appeals to him more with Newcastle looking closely at potentially signing him.

Now according to Goal Italia, in what can be seen as a further clear indication of a possible exit, Juventus have told Bonucci that he is no longer being seen as a regular starter at the Juventus Stadium.

The ball is now in Newcastle United’s court, though the St James’ Park-based side are yet to make any concrete offer to try and sign the defender.

Bonucci has been at Juventus since 2018, joining them for the second time after 2017; he has managed more than 500 appearances for the Italian giants.

A possible move to Serie B side Sampdoria has also been floated as something which could happen for Bonucci.