Rangers are bringing in Leon Balogun if he can pass a medical at the club, according to Sky Sports Scotland.

Balogun, who turned out for Rangers for two seasons and won the Scottish Premiership title under Steven Gerrard, is now a free agent.

He has left English Championship side QPR and Rangers are now looking to bring him back to Ibrox following an injury to Leon King.

Balogun will sign on the dotted line for Rangers if he can successfully come through a medical with the club.

At 35 years old, the centre-back will hand boss Michael Beale another experienced option in the heart of defence and he also arrives with knowledge of the Scottish game.

It is unclear what length of contract Balogun will sign at Rangers, especially given his age.

Replacing King with a free transfer however will leave Beale’s transfer budget untouched for further arrivals.

Rangers are working on adding more fresh faces as they bid to claim the Scottish Premiership title in the upcoming season.