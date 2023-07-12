Sheffield United are aiming to announce the arrival of Anis Ben Slimane from Brondby before the weekend, according to BBC Sheffield.

The Blades are pushing to land their first summer target in the form of Slimane from Brondby and were given permission to put him through a medical earlier this week.

Paul Heckingbottom is an admirer of his talents and is pushing to complete the deal for the midfielder.

Brondby are willing to let Slimane go and it has been suggested that Sheffield United will need to pay a fee in the region of £2m for the player.

Slimane is on course to complete the move and Sheffield United are hoping to announce it before the weekend.

The Premier League new boys only have some minor details to conclude before sealing the deal.

And it is expected that Slimane will soon be put at the disposal of Sheffield United boss Heckingbottom.

Last season, Slimane made 30 appearances for Brondby in the league, scoring three goals and assisting twice.