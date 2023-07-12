Celtic and Rangers target Benie Traore has given a strong indication he is Sheffield United bound, but insists nothing has been signed yet.

The attacker is on the books at Swedish side Hacken, but missed their Champions League qualifier against The New Saints on Wednesday evening.

Traore headed out onto the pitch at full time to greet the fans, who sung his name.

Despite being linked with Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, Traore is expected to head to the Premier League with Sheffield United.

He welcomed the potential switch, which will give him the chance to play in the Premier League, while insisting that nothing has been signed yet.

“Sheffield? It sounds good”, he was quoted as saying by fotbollskanalen.

“It’s in the Premier League and it’s a good club.

“But I can’t confirm anything now because nothing is signed or concrete.”

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is keen to add Traore’s attacking talents to his squad at Bramall Lane as he looks to build a side to defy the odds and survive in the Premier League.

Traore, 20, has found the back of the net 12 times in just 14 outings in the Swedish league this season.