Jordan Henderson has rejected a proposal to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq and will continue at Liverpool next season, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Steven Gerrard recently became manager at Al-Ettifaq and they were immediately linked with an interest in Henderson.

The Reds legend is believed to be interested in taking his former Liverpool team-mate to his Saudi side.

There were claims that Henderson was in two minds over whether to leave Liverpool for a move to Saudi Arabia given the money on offer.

But it has been claimed that the Liverpool captain has declined the proposal to move to Al-Ettifaq.

The Reds have revamped their midfield and Henderson’s role is likely to be under the scanner next season.

However, he has still decided to stick around at Anfield rather than moving to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Henderson also does not want to hamper his chances of being in the England squad for next year’s European Championship.

Gerrard will now have to look for a different trusted lieutenant after he failed to convince his former Reds team-mate.