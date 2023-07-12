Former Hearts star Ryan Stevenson believes that Jambos stars Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are looking like new signings after returning from their injuries.

Last season, Boyce made only five league outings for Hearts before suffering a ligament rupture, which ended his campaign in August.

Baningime’s previous campaign was marred by injuries despite a good start and ended prematurely in February due to a ligament injury.

Both players have joined Steven Naismith’s pre-season training programme and made substitute appearances in friendlies against Plymouth Argyle and Dunfermline.

Stevenson believes that Hearts need fresh faces and hailed Boyce and Baningime’s return to action as a big boost for the squad.

The former Jambos star pointed out that both players feel like new signings for Naismith and thinks Hearts missed Baningime’s presence in their midfield last season.

“The squad needs a freshness and Steven Naismith will know it”, Stevenson wrote in his Daily Record column.

“There are positives, though, and the sight of Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime back in action twice in the last few days is brilliant.

“They will basically feel like two new signings.

“I just hope their patience in coming back is rewarded and they don’t suffer any recurrence of their ACL injuries.

“Beni was a big miss in midfield.

“That presence he gives you, the assurance, he retains the ball well and gets around the park.”

Hearts will begin their campaign next season against St. Johnstone on 5th August and all eyes will be on Boyce on Baningime to see whether they will be in Naismith’s starting line-up.