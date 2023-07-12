Nottingham Forest have not yet made a bid for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

Steve Cooper has zeroed in on the PSV Eindhoven midfielder as a player he wants to take to the City Ground this summer.

Sangare is a key man at the Dutch giants and has regularly been linked with a switch to the Premier League in recent transfer windows.

It has been claimed in England that Nottingham Forest have put in an offer for Sangare, but that talk is wide of the mark.

PSV Eindhoven have received no bid for Sangare from Forest, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

Nottingham Forest are though interested in signing Sangare from PSV Eindhoven this summer.

The Dutch outfit managed to keep hold of Sangare last summer in the face of fierce interest and he even penned a new contract, running through until the summer of 2027.

A Premier League move may well appeal to the midfielder this summer, if an agreement can be found with PSV Eindhoven for his signature.